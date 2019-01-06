The northeast monsoon will affect Luzon and the Visayas, but PAGASA does not expect any 'significant impact'

Published 5:00 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The country will enjoy generally good weather on Monday, January 7, with only isolated rainshowers.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, January 6, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will affect Luzon and the Visayas.

The two island regions will have isolated rainshowers, but these will only be light. PAGASA does not expect any "significant impact." (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com