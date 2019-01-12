There is a new low pressure area still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility which could become a tropical depression

Published 6:20 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) right outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that was bringing rain to Mindanao already dissipated on Saturday, January 12, but another LPA has been spotted.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the new LPA is 3,400 kilometers east of Mindanao, still outside PAR.

This LPA is likely to become a tropical depression within the next 3 days, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja.

It might enter PAR either on Thursday, January 17, or Friday, January 18.

If this forecast is maintained, the LPA would become the country's first tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Amang. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone.

Though the LPA is not yet directly affecting the country, its trough or extension will already bring some rain.

Mindanao will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Sunday, January 13. The rain, ranging from light to heavy, might trigger flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will affect Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday.

There will be light rain, but PAGASA does not expect any "significant impact." – Rappler.com