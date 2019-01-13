Caraga, the Davao Region, and Soccsksargen are expected to have light to heavy rain on Monday, January 14

Published 5:05 PM, January 13, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front is expected to bring rain to the eastern part of Mindanao on Monday, January 14.

A cold front forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Sunday, January 13, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Caraga, the Davao Region, and Soccsksargen.

The rain, ranging from light to heavy, might trigger flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will affect the rest of the country on Monday.

There will be light rain, but PAGASA does not expect any "significant impact."

PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) now located 3,505 kilometers east of Mindanao, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It might enter PAR either on Friday, January 18, or Saturday, January 19.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would become the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Amang. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. – Rappler.com