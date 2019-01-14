PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 6:30 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will affect Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday, January 15.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Monday, January 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be light rain, especially in Cagayan Valley.

Isolated rainshowers will also be experienced in the rest of Luzon and the Visayas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao, though it is not affected by the northeast monsoon, may have localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) now located 2,840 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It might enter PAR either on Friday, January 18, or Saturday, January 19.

Before entering PAR, it could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would become the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Amang. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. – Rappler.com