Published 9:20 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Weather forecasters continue to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a briefing at 5 pm on Tuesday, January 15, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 2,720 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It might enter PAR either on Friday, January 18, or Saturday, January 19.

Before entering PAR, it could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would become the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Amang. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the entire country will enjoy generally good weather on Wednesday, January 16.

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan may bring light rain to some parts of Luzon and the Visayas, but PAGASA does not expect any "significant impact."

Mindanao, meanwhile, will only have localized thunderstorms. – Rappler.com