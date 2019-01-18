Prepare early, warns PAGASA, as the low pressure area which could become Tropical Depression Amang might bring heavy rain to parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 11:15 AM, January 18, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Forecasters warned the public to brace for a low pressure area (LPA) which is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and possibly become a tropical depression.

In a press conference past 10 am on Friday, January 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is located 1,390 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It might enter PAR on Saturday, January 19, and then become a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

If the LPA develops into a tropical depression inside PAR, it would become the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Amang. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Here's what to expect in terms of rainfall, according to PAGASA:

Saturday evening, January 19 - moderate to heavy rain in Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental

Sunday, January 20 - moderate to heavy rain in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Central Visayas, Compostela Valley, Davao Oriental, southern part of Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque

Monday, January 21 - moderate to heavy rain in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, southern part of Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque

Those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The LPA or potential Amang's possible landfall would be in Caraga on Sunday. After hitting land, it could return to being an LPA, but would still bring hazards.

PAGASA emphasized that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions can still trigger heavy rain, so officials and residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

"Hindi po puwede mag-kumpiyansa dahil kapag low pressure area ay puwede pong magbigay ng malalakas na ulan.... Kahit na hindi ito malakas na bagyo, puwedeng magbigay ng malalakas na pag-ulan." said PAGASA Administrator Vicente Malano.

(We can't be complacent because even a low pressure area can bring heavy rain.... Even if the tropical cyclone isn't of the strongest classification, it can still bring heavy rain.)

PAGASA likened the approaching LPA or potential Amang to Tropical Depression Usman, the final and deadliest tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2018.

Some had thought that since Usman was only a tropical depression and then downgraded to an LPA, it no longer posed a threat – which turned out to be a false assumption.

Usman left at least 155 dead, 27 missing, and 105 injured in Bicol, Mimaropa, and Eastern Visayas.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com