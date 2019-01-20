Amang is now moving at a slightly faster 30 kilometers per hour, on track for landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening, January 20

Published 11:45 AM, January 20, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang slightly accelerated again late Sunday morning, January 20, as it moved closer toward the region of Caraga.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang is now 165 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, or 280 kilometers east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

It is now moving west northwest at a slightly faster 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 remains up over 13 areas:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

eastern part of Bohol

northern part of Cebu

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

Amang is expected to make landfall in the Surigao del Norte-Siargao Island area on Sunday afternoon or evening.

PAGASA warned that on Sunday, moderate to heavy rain will persist in Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, the northern parts of the Negros provinces, the northern part of Cebu, and Bohol.

On Monday, January 21, moderate to heavy rain is expected in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and the Dinagat Islands.

Then on Tuesday, January 22, there will also be moderate to heavy rain in Eastern Visayas and Bicol.

Residents of those regions and provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. This is due to the combined effects of Amang and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

After hitting land, Amang might return to being an LPA on Monday, but would still bring hazards.

PAGASA earlier emphasized that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions can still trigger heavy rain, so officials and residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

Amang is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com