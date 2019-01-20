Amang maintains its strength and speed as it hits land on Sunday evening, January 20. Heavy rain is expected to continue.

Published 11:25 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang made landfall in Siargao Island at 8 pm on Sunday, January 20.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang is now 80 kilometers north northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 75 kilometers south southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It is moving northwest at the same speed of 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression also maintained its strength as it hit land, with maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is still up over 13 areas:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

eastern part of Bohol

northern part of Cebu

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

Through the night, expect moderate to heavy rain to continue in Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

On Monday, January 21, moderate to heavy rain may prevail in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands. Classes have been suspended in some areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 21)

Then on Tuesday, January 22, there will also be moderate to heavy rain in Eastern Visayas and Bicol.

Residents of those regions and provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. This is due to the combined effects of Amang and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

After hitting land, Amang might return to being an LPA on Monday, but would still bring hazards.

PAGASA earlier emphasized that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions can still trigger heavy rain, so officials and residents should watch out for flash floods and landslides.

Amang is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com