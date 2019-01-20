At 2 am on Monday, January 21, PAGASA says Amang is already in the vicinity of the Dinagat Islands and moving toward Southern Leyte

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang headed for Southern Leyte in the wee hours of Monday, January 21, after making landfall in Siargao Island on Sunday evening, January 20.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang is already in the vicinity of the Dinagat Islands, at 60 kilometers north northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

It is moving northwest toward Southern Leyte at a slightly slower 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 30 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 has been lifted in Agusan del Sur, but it remains raised over a dozen areas:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

eastern part of Bohol

northern part of Cebu

Agusan del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Camiguin

On Monday, moderate to heavy rain may prevail in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Bicol. Classes have been suspended in some areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 21)

Then on Tuesday, January 22, moderate to heavy rain could be experienced in Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Residents of those regions and provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. This is due to the combined effects of Amang and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Amang might also return to being a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, though this does not mean that there would no longer be any threats.

PAGASA stressed that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions do trigger heavy rain, which could cause flash floods and landslides.

Amang is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com