Amang is moving at just 10 kilometers per hour, as of 5 am on Monday, January 21

Published 5:45 AM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang slowed down further as it continued to approach Southern Leyte before dawn on Monday, January 21.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang is 70 kilometers north of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, or 70 kilometers east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

It is now moving west northwest at a slower 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Fewer areas remain under Signal No. 1:

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

eastern part of Bohol

northern part of Cebu

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

On Monday, moderate to heavy rain may prevail in Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Bicol. Classes have been suspended in some areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, January 21)

Then on Tuesday, January 22, moderate to heavy rain could be experienced in Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Residents of those regions and provinces should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. This is due to the combined effects of Amang and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Amang might also return to being a low pressure area (LPA) on Monday, though this does not mean that there would no longer be any threats.

PAGASA stressed that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions do trigger heavy rain, which could cause flash floods and landslides.

Amang is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com