Tropical Depression Amang is already 105 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, as of late Monday afternoon, January 21

Published 5:56 PM, January 21, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang slightly slowed down over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar late Monday afternoon, January 21, as it continued to affect parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Amang is already 105 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

It is now moving north at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from its previous speed of 15 km/h earlier in the afternoon.

At the moment, Amang still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 remains raised in the following areas:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Light to moderate rain is expected in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar on Monday night.

But PAGASA warned that periods of heavy rain are still possible in those provinces. Residents must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel also remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, including all seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1. This is due to the combined effects of Amang and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Amang had made landfall in Siargao Island at 8 pm on Sunday, January 20.

Within the next 12 hours, or as early as Monday night, the tropical depression is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA).

But PAGASA has been emphasizing that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions still pose threats and should not be taken lightly.

Amang is the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com