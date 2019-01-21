Though Amang is now downgraded to a low pressure area, rain will still continue in parts of Bicol and Northern Samar

Published 8:35 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Amang weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) at 5 pm on Monday, January 21.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA which used to be Amang is now 85 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

Signal No. 1 has been lifted in all areas.

But PAGASA said light to moderate rain will continue in Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Northern Samar within the next 24 hours, due to the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front.

PAGASA also warned that periods of heavy rain are still possible in those provinces.

Residents must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live in low-lying communities, near rivers, or in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes remain suspended in some areas for Tuesday, January 22. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, January 22)

Forecasters have been emphasizing that weather disturbances such as LPAs and tropical depressions still pose threats and should not be taken lightly.

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas. This is due to the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Amang had made landfall in Siargao Island at 8 pm on Sunday, January 20.

It was the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com