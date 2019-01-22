The trough or extension of the low pressure area – formerly Tropical Depression Amang – will trigger light to heavy rain

Published 6:00 PM, January 22, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Amang will still affect parts of the country.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, January 22, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 105 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The LPA's trough is expected to trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga. The rainshowers will range from light to heavy.

Residents of the 3 regions should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is also affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

Isolated light rainshowers are expected from the northeast monsoon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Tuesday, however, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

This gale warning covers the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, the western coast of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and the western coast of Palawan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of Mindanao will have generally fair weather with only localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ariel Rojas said no new weather disturbance or tropical cyclone is expected to develop in the next 2 to 3 days.

Amang was the Philippines' first tropical cyclone for 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com