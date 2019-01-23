Bicol, the Visayas, and Romblon are expected to have light to heavy rain on Thursday, January 24

Published 6:25 PM, January 23, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area which used to be Tropical Depression Amang already dissipated, but the tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring some rain.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, January 23, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tail-end of a cold front is affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas, while the northeast monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

Due to the tail-end of a cold front, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Bicol, the Visayas, and Romblon on Thursday, January 24. The rainshowers will range from light to heavy, so flash floods and landslides are possible.

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, will bring light rain to the rest of Luzon. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Wednesday, however, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

This gale warning covers the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, the northern and western coasts of Ilocos Norte, the western coast of Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Mindanao, not affected by either the tail-end of a cold front or the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com