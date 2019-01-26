Mindanao will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, while many parts of the country will have light rain

Published 8:31 PM, January 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan are bringing rain to many parts of the country.

In a 24-hour bulletin issued 4 pm on Saturday, January 26, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tail-end of a cold front is affecting Mindanao, while the hanging amihan is affecting Luzon and Visayas.

As a result, Mindanao will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of a cold front. Residents there are warned against possible flash floods and landslides due to the scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers. (FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, because of the northeast monsoon, light rain are seen in the regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas, as well as in the provinces of Aurora and Quezon.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, and the rest of Visayas will have isolated light rain. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact" in these areas.

Also on Saturday, PAGASA issued a gale warning at 5 pm due to the surge of northeast monsoon.

It covers Dinagat Islands, the eastern coast of Surigao del Norte (including Siargao Island) and Surigao del Sur, the eastern coast of Davao Oriental, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Calayan and Babuyan group of islands, Cagayan, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com