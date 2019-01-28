Parts of the Philippines will have light rain on Tuesday, January 29

Published 6:00 PM, January 28, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring light rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, January 29.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, January 28, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following areas should expect light rain:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Northern Mindanao

Caraga

Davao Region

Aurora

Quezon

Rizal

Laguna

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

The rest of the country may also have light rain, but the rain will only be isolated or in certain parts of an area.

PAGASA also does not expect "any significant impact" from the light rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Monday, however, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

This gale warning covers the following:

Dinagat Islands

the eastern coast of the Surigao provinces including Siargao

the eastern coast of Davao Oriental

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com