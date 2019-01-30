Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides

Published 9:46 PM, January 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Mindanao were experiencing heavy rain due to the tail-end of a cold front on Wednesday, January 30, with the rain expected to persist until Thursday, January 31.

The tail-end of a cold front is the interaction of cold air – the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan – and warm air or the easterlies coming from the Pacific Ocean. This results in thunderstorms.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Northern Mindanao, Caraga, the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur.

The rainshowers will range from light to heavy, so those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

At 8 pm on Wednesday, an orange rainfall warning was also issued for the southern part of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Compostela Valley, the northern part of Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, and Davao City.

This warning means intense rain is expected within the next 3 hours. Floods are threatening in low-lying areas and near rivers. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will affect the rest of the country.

Light rain is expected in Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Other parts of the country may also have isolated light rain.

But PAGASA does not expect the northeast monsoon to have any "significant impact," in terms of possible flash floods or landslides.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Wednesday, however, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

This gale warning covers the Dinagat Islands, the eastern coast of the Surigao provinces including Siargao, the eastern coast of Davao Oriental, and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Meanwhile, the shallow low pressure area that forecasters earlier spotted already dissipated.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com