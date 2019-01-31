The northeast monsoon is affecting the Philippines, says PAGASA

Published 6:05 PM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of the country will have light rain on Friday, February 1, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

In a briefing at 5:30 pm on Thursday, January 31, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said light rain is expected in the following areas:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

Eastern Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

Aurora

Quezon

Other parts of the country may also have isolated light rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But PAGASA does not expect the northeast monsoon to have any "significant impact," in terms of possible flash floods or landslides.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Thursday, however, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

This gale warning covers the Dinagat Islands, the eastern coast of the Surigao provinces including Siargao, and the eastern coast of Davao Oriental.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA does not expect any tropical cyclone to develop within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the next 2 to 3 days.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019) – Rappler.com