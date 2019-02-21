Typhoon Wutip remains unlikely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but PAGASA advises the public to monitor updates in case of any changes

Published 8:00 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Wutip, the tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), intensified into a severe tropical storm and then into a typhoon on Thursday, February 21.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Typhoon Wutip is 2,540 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Wutip is moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), which means it is unlikely to enter PAR, so far.

But PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong advised the public to continue monitoring updates in case there are any changes to the forecast.

At the moment, Wutip has maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang. The next tropical cyclone that enters or develops within PAR will be named Betty. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019. The number is likely to be below average as the state weather bureau is already in the El Niño Advisory stage, the last stage before declaring El Niño. (READ: PAGASA warns of 'full-blown' El Niño in 2019)

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the next 6 months:

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, on Friday, February 22, the country will enjoy generally good weather, except for isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms in Mindanao. – Rappler.com