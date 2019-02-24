Wutip is 1,940 kilometers east of Southern Luzon on Sunday afternoon, February 24, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 6:20 PM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There is a chance of Typhoon Wutip entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the last week of February.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Sunday, February 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the typhoon is already 1,940 kilometers east of Southern Luzon. It is moving northwest at a slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

At the moment, Wutip has maximum winds of 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 225 km/h. Since it remains over water, it can still intensify.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the typhoon might enter PAR either on Wednesday, February 27, or on Thursday, February 28.

If Wutip enters PAR, it would be given the local name Betty. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

PAGASA earlier said the typhoon would likely just stay near the PAR boundary, without approaching or hitting land.

But the public should continue monitoring updates in case there are any changes to the forecast.

So far, the Philippines has had one tropical cyclone in 2019 – Tropical Depression Amang.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019. The number is likely to be below average as the state weather bureau is already in the El Niño Advisory stage, the last stage before declaring El Niño. (READ: PAGASA warns of 'full-blown' El Niño in 2019)

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the next 6 months:

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, on Monday, February 25 – a special non-working day for the 33rd anniversary of the 1986 EDSA Revolution – the country will enjoy generally good weather.

There will only be isolated light rains in Bicol, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Surigao, Compostela Valley, and Davao Oriental, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact." – Rappler.com