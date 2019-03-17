Signal No. 1 is raised in Davao Oriental as of Sunday afternoon, March 17, with Chedeng inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 5:25 PM, March 17, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – A tropical depression entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 am on Sunday, March 17, becoming the country's third tropical cyclone for 2019. It has been named Chedeng.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression Chedeng is already 830 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in Davao Oriental.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain will hit Davao Oriental, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Compostela Valley, and Davao del Norte on Monday, March 18, and most parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, March 19.

Residents of Mindanao, especially those in areas prone to floods or landslides, should be on alert.

Chedeng might make landfall in the eastern coast of Davao Oriental between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned those with small vessels not to set sail in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, as well as in areas under Signal No. 1.

Based on its latest forecast track, Chedeng might eventually weaken into a low pressure area within PAR.

Before Chedeng, the Philippines had Tropical Depression Amang in January and Tropical Depression Betty in February.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019. The number is likely to be below average as a "full-blown" El Niño looms.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August:

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, Luzon and the Visayas will have generally good weather on Monday. There may only be isolated rainshowers.

Parts of Metro Manila and Rizal continue to deal with a water shortage, which authorities said would ease once heavy rain falls. – Rappler.com