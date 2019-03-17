Chedeng is already 725 kilometers east of Davao City as of Sunday evening, March 17

Published 11:40 PM, March 17, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 late Sunday evening, March 17, due to Tropical Depression Chedeng.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Chedeng is already 725 kilometers east of Davao City. It is moving west at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in the following areas:

Davao Oriental

Compostela Valley

Davao del Sur

Davao City

Davao Occidental

southern part of Davao del Norte including Samal Island

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain will hit Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Sur on Monday, March 18, and most parts of Mindanao on Tuesday, March 19.

Residents of Mindanao, especially those in areas prone to floods or landslides, should be on alert.

Chedeng might make landfall in the eastern coast of Davao Oriental between Monday evening and Tuesday morning. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned those with small vessels not to set sail in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, as well as in areas under Signal No. 1.

Based on its latest forecast track, Chedeng might eventually weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) within PAR.

"Kahit low pressure area, magbibigay pa rin ito ng pag-ulan (Even if it will become a low pressure area, it will still bring rain)," warned PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a briefing late Sunday afternoon.

Aurelio also said PAGASA is monitoring a cloud cluster outside PAR, which may become an LPA and then possibly a tropical depression.

Before Chedeng, the Philippines had Tropical Depression Amang in January and Tropical Depression Betty in February. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019. The number is likely to be below average as a "full-blown" El Niño looms.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August:

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, Luzon and the Visayas will have generally good weather on Monday. There may only be isolated rainshowers.

Parts of Metro Manila and Rizal continue to deal with a water shortage, which authorities said would ease once heavy rain falls. – Rappler.com