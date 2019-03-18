Moderate to heavy rain will persist in the regions of Caraga and Davao on Monday, March 18

Published 5:50 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Chedeng slightly slowed down while moving toward Davao Oriental on Monday afternoon, March 18.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Chedeng is now 285 kilometers east southeast of Davao City. It is moving west at a slightly slower 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is raised in these areas in Mindanao:

Davao Oriental

Compostela Valley

Davao del Sur

Davao City

General Santos City

Davao Occidental

southern part of Davao del Norte including Samal Island

eastern part of North Cotabato

eastern part of South Cotabato

eastern part of Sarangani

eastern part of Sultan Kudarat

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain will persist in the regions of Caraga and Davao on Monday, especially in Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao del Norte, and Compostela Valley.

On Tuesday, March 19, moderate to heavy rain may also hit most parts of Mindanao, especially portions of the Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

Chedeng might make landfall in the southeastern coast of Davao Oriental or the eastern coast of Davao Occidental on Tuesday morning, and then weaken into a low pressure area while crossing Mindanao.

PAGASA reiterated that residents of Mindanao must be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned those with small vessels not to set sail in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao, as well as in areas under Signal No. 1. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Before Chedeng, the Philippines had Tropical Depression Amang in January and Tropical Depression Betty in February. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019. The number is likely to be below average as a "full-blown" El Niño looms.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from March to August:

March - 0 or 1

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

Meanwhile, other parts of the country – not affected by Chedeng – will only have isolated rainshowers on Tuesday. – Rappler.com