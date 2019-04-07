The trough or extension of the low pressure area is expected to bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Caraga

Published 7:15 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Forecasters spotted a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, April 7.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is located 965 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA is unlikely to become a tropical depression. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But the trough or extension of the LPA is expected to bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Caraga on Monday, April 8. Flash floods are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year, but PAGASA expects only 14 to 18 in 2019 due to El Niño. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

So far, the Philippines has had 3 tropical cyclones this year:

Tropical Depression Amang - January

Tropical Depression Betty - February

Tropical Depression Chedeng - March

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from April to September:

April - 0 or 1

May - 1 or 2

June - 1 or 2

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 or 3

September - 2 to 4

Meanwhile, the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will bring isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms to Bicol, Mimaropa, the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao on Monday. Severe thunderstorms may trigger flash floods, too.

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated rainshowers on Monday.

PAGASA declared the start of the dry season last March 22. – Rappler.com