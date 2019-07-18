Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but the southwest monsoon is still affecting Luzon

Published 6:25 PM, July 18, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 2 pm on Thursday, July 18.

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Falcon is already 655 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, outside PAR.

It slightly accelerated as it left, moving north at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical storm also slightly strengthened again. It now has maximum winds of 80 km/h from the previous 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 100 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

Falcon had made landfall in Gattaran, Cagayan, at 12:30 am on Wednesday, July 17. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA). Along with Falcon, this LPA had been enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

The LPA is now 310 kilometers west northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, outside PAR. It could develop into a tropical depression within 36 hours, but PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario said the good news is that it is moving further away from PAR.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon continues to affect Luzon.

On Thursday evening, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan, while light to moderate rain will be experienced in the rest of Luzon.

Residents must remain on alert for any flash floods or landslides. (READ: Rehabilitation body appeals for public understanding amid Boracay flooding)

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Luzon.

Falcon was the Philippines' 6th tropical cyclone for 2019. The first 5 were all tropical depressions. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com