Signal No. 1 is raised in Batanes due to Tropical Depression Goring, the Philippines' 7th tropical cyclone for 2019

Published 11:45 AM, July 19, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that forecasters have been monitoring developed into a tropical depression on Friday morning, July 19. It has been given the local name Goring.

In a briefing past 11 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) presented a timeline of Tropical Depression Goring's development:

formed as an LPA at 7 am on Wednesday, July 17, over the West Philippine Sea left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as an LPA at 3 pm on Thursday, July 18 reentered PAR still as an LPA at 7 am on Friday, July 19 developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Friday, July 19

Goring is now 190 kilometers north northwest of Basco, Batanes. It is moving northeast at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Signal No. 1 is raised in Batanes. PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain will hit the province on Friday.

Goring is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting the western part of Luzon.

There will be light to heavy monsoon rain in the Ilocos Region and the Babuyan Group of Islands on Friday.

Residents of areas affected by Goring and the enhanced southwest monsoon must be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Sea travel is also risky in Batanes, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

The good news – the tropical depression is not expected to make landfall in any part of the Philippines.

Goring's stay inside PAR will also be short. It could leave PAR on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, July 20.

Goring is the Philippines' 7th tropical cyclone for 2019. It comes just a day after Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) left PAR. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com