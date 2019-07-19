A day after Falcon's exit, LPA becomes Goring
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that forecasters have been monitoring developed into a tropical depression on Friday morning, July 19. It has been given the local name Goring.
In a briefing past 11 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) presented a timeline of Tropical Depression Goring's development:
- formed as an LPA at 7 am on Wednesday, July 17, over the West Philippine Sea
- left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as an LPA at 3 pm on Thursday, July 18
- reentered PAR still as an LPA at 7 am on Friday, July 19
- developed into a tropical depression at 8 am on Friday, July 19
Goring is now 190 kilometers north northwest of Basco, Batanes. It is moving northeast at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h).
The tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Signal No. 1 is raised in Batanes. PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain will hit the province on Friday.
Goring is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting the western part of Luzon.
There will be light to heavy monsoon rain in the Ilocos Region and the Babuyan Group of Islands on Friday.
Residents of areas affected by Goring and the enhanced southwest monsoon must be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.
Sea travel is also risky in Batanes, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.
The good news – the tropical depression is not expected to make landfall in any part of the Philippines.
Goring's stay inside PAR will also be short. It could leave PAR on Friday evening or early Saturday morning, July 20.
Goring is the Philippines' 7th tropical cyclone for 2019. It comes just a day after Tropical Storm Falcon (Danas) left PAR. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:
- July - 2 or 3
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.