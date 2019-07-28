Southwest monsoon bringing rain to most parts of PH
MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is affecting Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.
In a briefing past 4 pm on Sunday, July 28, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the southwest monsoon is bringing rain, and may do so until Monday, July 29.
In particular, light to heavy monsoon rain is being experienced in:
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Bicol
- Bataan
- Zambales
- Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Soccsksargen
- Northern Mindanao
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are also seen in:
- the rest of Central Luzon
- the rest of Mindanao
Flash floods and landslides are possible during periods of heavy rain or severe thunderstorms.
Northern Luzon, which is not affected by the southwest monsoon, is only experiencing isolated rainshowers. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
PAGASA is not monitoring any potential tropical cyclone at the moment. So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:
- July - 2 or 3
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
