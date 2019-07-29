The low pressure area is no longer inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but the southwest monsoon will still bring some rain

Published 7:20 PM, July 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) over the West Philippine Sea already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a Facebook Live video past 4 pm on Monday, July 29, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA, which formed earlier in the day, is now outside PAR and moving toward China or Vietnam.

According to PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio, there are no other potential tropical cyclones being monitored.

But the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to affect the western part of the Philippines.

Below is the expected rainfall from the southwest monsoon for the rest of Monday, and possibly until Tuesday, July 30.

Monsoon rain

Bataan

Zambales

Isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms

Metro Manila

Mimaropa

Calabarzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Bicol

the rest of Central Luzon

Visayas

Flash floods and landslides are possible during periods of heavy rain or severe thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao as well as other areas in Luzon, which are not affected by the southwest monsoon, will have generally fair weather with only isolated rainshowers.

So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of them developing in July and another forming in late June but spilling over to July. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com