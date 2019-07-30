The southwest monsoon is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan on Tuesday, July 30

Published 11:45 AM, July 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Three provinces in Luzon were told to be on alert for rain caused by the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat on Tuesday, July 30.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said monsoon rain is being experienced in:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

The rain in those provinces is moderate to heavy.

PAGASA advised residents to monitor rainfall warnings and to follow local authorities' instructions, especially if they live in areas prone to floods or landslides.

The southwest monsoon will also continue to bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms to:

Metro Manila

the rest of the Ilocos Region

the rest of Central Luzon

Benguet

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Flash floods and landslides are possible in those areas during severe thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA is not monitoring any potential tropical cyclone at the moment.

So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of them developing in July and another forming in late June but spilling over to July. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:

July - 2 or 3

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com