Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan face monsoon rain on July 30
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Three provinces in Luzon were told to be on alert for rain caused by the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat on Tuesday, July 30.
In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said monsoon rain is being experienced in:
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
The rain in those provinces is moderate to heavy.
PAGASA advised residents to monitor rainfall warnings and to follow local authorities' instructions, especially if they live in areas prone to floods or landslides.
The southwest monsoon will also continue to bring light to moderate rain and thunderstorms to:
- Metro Manila
- the rest of the Ilocos Region
- the rest of Central Luzon
- Benguet
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Palawan
Flash floods and landslides are possible in those areas during severe thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
PAGASA is not monitoring any potential tropical cyclone at the moment.
So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of them developing in July and another forming in late June but spilling over to July. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from July to December:
- July - 2 or 3
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.