The southwest monsoon will trigger more rain, while a low pressure area could develop into Tropical Depression Hanna

Published 6:25 PM, August 02, 2019

Satellite image as of August 2, 2019, 5 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau warned of more rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, and to watch out for a low pressure area (LPA) which might become a tropical depression.

In a Facebook Live video past 6 pm on Friday, August 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Luzon.

In particular, these areas are affected:

Light to heavy monsoon rain

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Zambales

Bataan

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms (thunderstorms may be severe at times)

the rest of Central Luzon

Flash floods already hit some areas on Friday, including flood-prone areas in Metro Manila. PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for more floods and possible landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the LPA that PAGASA has been monitoring is already 1,060 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

The LPA could develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours. If it does, it would be the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Hanna. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

In the meantime, rain from the trough or extension of the LPA will persist in the following areas:

Bicol

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

The rest of the country, not affected by the trough of the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will have generally fair weather with only localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario also noted that there are two tropical storms outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

These are Tropical Storm Wipha, which made landfall in China but enhanced the southwest monsoon in the Philippines, and Tropical Storm Francisco, which appears to be headed for Japan and is unlikely to enter PAR.

So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com