LPA develops into Tropical Depression Hanna
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area east of Virac, Catanduanes, became a tropical depression at 8 pm on Saturday, August 3. It has been given the local name Hanna.
Tropical Depression Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will issue its 1st bulletin on Tropical Depression Hanna at 11 pm on Saturday.
PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong earlier said Hanna is unlikely to make landfall in the country.
But it is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting Luzon and Western Visayas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
