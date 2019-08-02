Moderate to heavy monsoon rain could bring more flash floods and landslides, warns PAGASA

Published 7:05 AM, August 03, 2019

Satellite image as of August 3, 2019, 6:30 am. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to cause a rainy weekend in parts of Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Saturday, August 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is still affecting the western section of Luzon.

Below is the expected rainfall on Saturday.

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Zambales

Pampanga

Bataan

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms (thunderstorms may be severe at times)

the rest of Central Luzon

PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for more floods and possible landslides. Several areas were already flooded on Friday, August 2, due to heavy monsoon rain.

Classes have been suspended in some areas for Saturday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, August 3, 2019)

The rain is expected to persist even on Sunday, August 4. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is now 1,135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression either by Sunday or by Monday, August 5.

If it does, it would be the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Hanna. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

According to Quitlong, initial models show the potential Hanna is unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines, but this scenario could still change since the weather system remains far from land.

In the meantime, rain from the trough or extension of the LPA will persist in the following areas:

Bicol

Visayas

Caraga

Davao Region

The rest of the country, not affected by the trough of the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will have generally fair weather with only localized thunderstorms.

So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com