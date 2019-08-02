Parts of Luzon to have rainy weekend due to monsoon
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is expected to cause a rainy weekend in parts of Luzon.
In a bulletin issued 4 am on Saturday, August 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon is still affecting the western section of Luzon.
Below is the expected rainfall on Saturday.
Moderate to heavy monsoon rain
- Metro Manila
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- Zambales
- Pampanga
- Bataan
Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms (thunderstorms may be severe at times)
- the rest of Central Luzon
PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for more floods and possible landslides. Several areas were already flooded on Friday, August 2, due to heavy monsoon rain.
Classes have been suspended in some areas for Saturday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Saturday, August 3, 2019)
The rain is expected to persist even on Sunday, August 4. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is now 1,135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.
PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression either by Sunday or by Monday, August 5.
If it does, it would be the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019 and would be given the local name Hanna. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
According to Quitlong, initial models show the potential Hanna is unlikely to make landfall in the Philippines, but this scenario could still change since the weather system remains far from land.
In the meantime, rain from the trough or extension of the LPA will persist in the following areas:
- Bicol
- Visayas
- Caraga
- Davao Region
The rest of the country, not affected by the trough of the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will have generally fair weather with only localized thunderstorms.
So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.