While the low pressure area or potential Tropical Depression Hanna is unlikely to make landfall, it is enhancing the southwest monsoon, which will bring more rain to Luzon and Western Visayas

Published 5:55 PM, August 03, 2019

Satellite image as of August 3, 2019, 4:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility could develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 36 hours.

In a Facebook Live video past 4 pm on Saturday, August 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 975 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

According to PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong, the LPA – which would be given the local name Hanna if it becomes a tropical depression – is unlikely to make landfall. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The trough or extension of the LPA, however, has already been bringing some rain. Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected to persist in the following regions:

Bicol

Central Visayas

Eastern Visayas

PAGASA also warned that the LPA is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting Luzon and Western Visayas. Below is the expected rainfall from the southwest monsoon from Saturday evening to Sunday, August 4.

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Metro Manila

Mimaropa

Bataan

Zambales

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

Western Visayas

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms (thunderstorms may be severe at times)

the rest of Central Luzon

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Quezon

PAGASA advised the public to stay on alert for more floods and possible landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Due to the southwest monsoon as well, a gale warning was issued for the western seaboard of Luzon, which includes:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

the northern part of Palawan

Occidental Mindoro

Sea conditions in those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the trough of the LPA or the southwest monsoon, will have generally fair weather with only localized thunderstorms.

So far, the Philippines has had 7 tropical cyclones in 2019. The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com