Light to heavy rain from the enhanced southwest monsoon is expected to persist in Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday, August 4

Published 6:35 AM, August 04, 2019

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Hanna as of August 4, 2019, 5 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Hanna slightly accelerated and maintained its strength before dawn on Sunday, August 4, while still enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a briefing shortly before 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna is already 1,095 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is now moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 10 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. It might intensify into a tropical storm while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), and then into a severe tropical storm just before exiting PAR.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, since Hanna is far from land. It is also unlikely to make landfall in the country.

But the tropical depression is enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Luzon and Western Visayas.

Below is the expected rainfall from the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Sunday, August 4, and Monday, August 5

Moderate to heavy rain

Metro Manila



Pangasinan



Zambales



Bataan



Rizal



Cavite



Batangas



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan



Romblon



Aklan



Antique

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



rest of the Visayas

Tuesday, August 6

Moderate to heavy rain

Metro Manila



Ilocos Region



Zambales



Bataan



Rizal



Cavite



Batangas



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan



Romblon



Aklan



Antique

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



rest of the Visayas

PAGASA warned areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon to watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Hanna's trough or extension could also bring isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms to the rest of the country.

Due to the southwest monsoon, a gale warning was also issued at 5 am on Sunday for the western seaboard of Luzon, which includes:

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Sea conditions in those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

Based on Hanna's latest forecast track, it is expected to leave PAR in the early hours of Friday, August 9.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Hanna as of August 4, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com