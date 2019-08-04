While Tropical Depression Hanna is not expected to approach land, it is enhancing the southwest monsoon – the cause of rain in Luzon and the Visayas

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Hanna as of August 4, 2019, 10:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Hanna is likely to intensify in the coming hours and days, which means it will be stronger as it enhances the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In a briefing at 11:45 am on Sunday, August 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna is now 1,070 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is moving north northwest, still at the same speed of 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

But PAGASA expects Hanna to strengthen into a tropical storm in less than 24 hours, and eventually into a severe tropical storm while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It may also later become a typhoon.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, since Hanna is far from land. It is also unlikely to make landfall in the country.

But the tropical depression is enhancing the southwest monsoon, which is affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

Here is the latest list of areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Sunday, August 4, until Tuesday morning, August 6

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Metro Manila



Pangasinan



Zambales



Bataan



Pampanga



Bulacan



Rizal



Cavite



Batangas



Laguna



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern portions of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Romblon



Aklan



Antique

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

rest of the Ilocos Region



rest of Central Luzon



Cordillera Administrative Region



Bicol



Quezon



rest of the Visayas



Zamboanga Peninsula

PAGASA warned those areas to watch out for flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and those with small sea vessels should also avoid venturing out into the western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

In particular, wave heights of 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters could be experienced in:

western coast of Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Burias Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Iloilo

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Cebu

Bohol

Dinagat

Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island

Surigao del Sur

eastern coast of Davao Oriental

Based on Hanna's latest forecast track, it is expected to leave PAR in the early hours of Friday, August 9.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Hanna as of August 4, 2019, 11 am. Image from PAGASA

Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com