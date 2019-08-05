As of early Tuesday, August 6, Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) is 815 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, almost stationary in that spot

Published 6:25 AM, August 06, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 6, 2019, 5 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) was hardly moving before dawn on Tuesday, August 6, while the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat which it is enhancing will bring more rain.

In a briefing at 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna is located 815 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, almost stationary in that spot.

Hanna still has maximum winds of 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 105 km/h. But it is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, and then within 24 hours after that, into a typhoon.

There are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, since Hanna is far from land. It is also unlikely to make landfall in the country.

But the tropical storm continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which is still affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

On Tuesday, below is the expected rainfall:

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Mimaropa



Aklan



Antique

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

Bicol



Calabarzon



Zambales



Bataan



rest of Western Visayas

Flash floods and landslides remain possible in areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will now have generally fair weather with only isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms. Thunderstorms are more likely in the afternoon or evening.

PAGASA also warned fishermen and others with small vessels not to venture out into the western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, and the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

Based on Hanna's latest forecast track, it is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, August 9.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 6, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a tropical depression outside PAR. It is now 2,445 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, moving west northwest at a slightly slower 15 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the tropical depression is not expected to enter PAR, for now.

Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com