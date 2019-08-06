Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring moderate to heavy rain to some areas on Wednesday, August 7

Published 11:45 PM, August 06, 2019

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 6, 2019, 10:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands were placed under Signal No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) on Tuesday evening, August 6.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna is already 675 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

It is moving northwest, still at the same speed of only 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The severe tropical storm slightly strengthened further, and now has maximum winds of 110 km/h from the previous 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h from the previous 125 km/h.

It is expected to intensify into a typhoon within 12 to 24 hours.

Hanna will not make landfall in the Philippines, but Signal No. 1 was raised in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands as the severe tropical storm's outer bands can affect these areas.

In particular, PAGASA warned that winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h are expected in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands within 36 hours. This will give residents there more than a day to prepare for Hanna's possible effects.

The severe tropical storm also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, which is still affecting Luzon and the Visayas.

Here's what to expect from the enhanced southwest monsoon in the next couple of days.

Wednesday, August 7

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Romblon



Cavite



Batangas



Laguna



Zambales



Bataan



Aklan



Antique

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

rest of Luzon



rest of Western Visayas



Central Visayas

Thursday, August 8

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Occidental Mindoro



Batangas



Cavite



Bataan



Zambales



Ilocos Region

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Western Visayas

PAGASA advised residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also warned fishermen and others with small vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, eastern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, seaboards of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, and northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Based on Hanna's latest forecast track, it is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, August 9.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 6, 2019, 11 pm. Image from PAGASA

Aside from Hanna, PAGASA continues to monitor two other weather systems:

low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR

Tropical Storm Krosa outside PAR

The LPA inside PAR is now 260 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales, or 295 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. PAGASA said it is not seen to develop into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Krosa is already 2,215 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northwest at a slightly slower 10 km/h from the previous 15 km/h.

Krosa slightly strengthened again. It now has maximum winds of 75 km/h from the previous 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h from the previous 80 km/h.

The tropical storm is unlikely to enter PAR, according to PAGASA.

Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14.