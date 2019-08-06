Signal No. 1 remains raised in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands early Wednesday, August 7

Published 6:50 AM, August 07, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.



Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 7, 2019, 5:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) maintained its strength before dawn on Wednesday, August 7, but it is expected to become a typhoon within the day.

In a briefing at 5 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Hanna still has maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

The severe tropical storm is already 610 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It is moving west northwest, still at the same speed of only 10 km/h.

Hanna will not make landfall in the Philippines. Signal No. 1, however, remains raised in:

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

The severe tropical storm also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which has been bringing rain to Luzon and the Visayas.

Here is the latest list of areas affected by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Wednesday, August 7

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Romblon



Zambales



Bataan



Aklan



Antique

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms

rest of Luzon



rest of Western Visayas



Central Visayas

Thursday, August 8

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Occidental Mindoro



Batangas



Cavite



Bataan



Zambales



Ilocos Region

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Western Visayas

PAGASA advised residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes were again suspended in some areas for Wednesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 7, 2019)

PAGASA also warned fishermen and others with small vessels not to venture out into the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, and northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Based on Hanna's latest forecast track, it is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, August 9.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Hanna (Lekima) as of August 7, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Aside from Hanna, PAGASA continues to monitor two other weather systems:

low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR

Tropical Storm Krosa outside PAR

The LPA inside PAR is now 270 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan. PAGASA does not expect it to develop into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Krosa is already 2,130 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving west northwest at a slightly faster 15 km/h from the previous 10 km/h.

Krosa continues to have maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

The tropical storm is unlikely to enter PAR, according to PAGASA.

Hanna is the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com