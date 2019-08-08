Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but the southwest monsoon is seen to bring more rain

Published 1:20 AM, August 09, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) in the center and Typhoon Krosa on the right as of August 9, 2019, 12:50 am. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:30 am on Friday, August 9, but parts of Luzon and the Visayas are expected to still have rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Hanna's exit through social media at around 1 am on Friday. The final bulletin on the typhoon will be released at 5 am.

Hanna's outer rainbands had affected Batanes and also the Babuyan Group of Islands, which were previously placed under Signal No. 1. But it did not make landfall in the Philippines.

Hanna was the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. It is also the country's 1st tropical cyclone to reach typhoon status in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Even with Hanna gone, however, there's still the southwest monsoon. In its 11 pm bulletin on Thursday, August 8, PAGASA listed the following areas and their expected rainfall.

Until Friday evening, August 9

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Ilocos Region



Cordillera Administrative Region



Zambales



Bataan



Occidental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands

Light to heavy monsoon rain

Metro Manila



Calabarzon



rest of Central Luzon



rest of Mimaropa



Western Visayas

Friday evening, August 9, to Saturday evening, August 10

Light to heavy monsoon rain

Ilocos Region



Cordillera Administrative Region



Zambales



Bataan

PAGASA advised residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

More details to follow. – Rappler.com