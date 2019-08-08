Typhoon Hanna leaves PAR
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:30 am on Friday, August 9, but parts of Luzon and the Visayas are expected to still have rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Hanna's exit through social media at around 1 am on Friday. The final bulletin on the typhoon will be released at 5 am.
Hanna's outer rainbands had affected Batanes and also the Babuyan Group of Islands, which were previously placed under Signal No. 1. But it did not make landfall in the Philippines.
Hanna was the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. It is also the country's 1st tropical cyclone to reach typhoon status in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
Even with Hanna gone, however, there's still the southwest monsoon. In its 11 pm bulletin on Thursday, August 8, PAGASA listed the following areas and their expected rainfall.
Until Friday evening, August 9
- Moderate to heavy monsoon rain
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Occidental Mindoro
- northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands
- Light to heavy monsoon rain
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- rest of Central Luzon
- rest of Mimaropa
- Western Visayas
Friday evening, August 9, to Saturday evening, August 10
- Light to heavy monsoon rain
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Zambales
- Bataan
PAGASA advised residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
More details to follow. – Rappler.com
