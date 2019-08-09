Southwest monsoon affecting entire Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – The rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat won't be over just yet.
In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, August 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the southwest monsoon is now affecting the entire country.
Below is the expected rainfall from the southwest monsoon in the next 24 hours.
Light to heavy monsoon rain
- Metro Manila
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Central Luzon
- Calabarzon
- Batanes
- Babuyan Group of Islands
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Palawan
Scattered light to moderate rainshowers
- rest of Luzon
- Western Visayas
Isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms
- rest of the country
PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides remain possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
The southwest monsoon is still being enhanced by Typhoon Hanna (Lekima), even though Hanna already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:30 am on Friday.
Hanna is now 740 kilometers north of extreme Northern Luzon, moving north northwest toward China at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h). It continues to have maximum winds of 175 km/h and gustiness of up to 215 km/h.
Hanna was the Philippines' 8th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for the month of August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Krosa, which is located outside PAR.
Krosa is now 2,000 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, almost stationary or hardly moving. It slightly strengthened, with maximum winds of 165 km/h from the previous 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 205 km/h from the previous 190 km/h.
So far, PAGASA still does not expect Krosa to enter PAR.
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
