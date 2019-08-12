Severe Tropical Storm Krosa, located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is enhancing the southwest monsoon

Satellite image as of August 12, 2019, 9:30 pm. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is affecting the western section of Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, August 12, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are being experienced in:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Zambales

Bataan

Flash floods and landslides are possible in those areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Some areas have already suspended classes for Tuesday, August 13. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 13, 2019)

PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 5 pm on Monday due to the southwest monsoon.

Rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters are expected in the following areas:

seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon

Batanes



Babuyan



Calayan



Ilocos Norte



Ilocos Sur



La Union



Pangasinan



Cagayan



Isabela



Zambales



Bataan



Aurora

seaboard of Southern Luzon

Metro Manila



Cavite



Batangas



Quezon including Polillo Island



Camarines Norte



Camarines Sur



Catanduanes



Albay



Sorsogon

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

The southwest monsoon is being enhanced by Krosa, formerly a typhoon outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) which has since weakened into a severe tropical storm.

Severe Tropical Storm Krosa is already 1,690 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, moving west northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It now has maximum winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

PAGASA does not expect Krosa to enter PAR, as it is heading for the southern part of Japan.

The Philippines has had 8 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 1 of those in August – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima). (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com