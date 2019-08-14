The southwest monsoon will again bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Thursday, August 15

Published 9:55 PM, August 14, 2019

Satellite image as of August 14, 2019, 9:30 pm. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – Rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue in the western sections of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Thursday, August 15.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, August 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will again bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Cagayan Valley

Zambales

Bataan

The rain will range from light to heavy, with flash floods and landslides possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes were again suspended in some areas for Thursday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 15, 2019)

PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 5 pm on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon.

Rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters are expected in the following areas:

seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon

Batanes



Babuyan



Calayan



Cagayan



Isabela



Ilocos Norte



Ilocos Sur



La Union



Pangasinan



Zambales



Bataan

eastern seaboard of Central Luzon

Aurora

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Krosa, which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is still enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Krosa is 1,520 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, nearing Japan. It will not enter PAR.

PAGASA does not expect any tropical cyclone to develop inside PAR within the next 3 days, according to Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

The Philippines has had 8 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 1 of those in August – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima). (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com