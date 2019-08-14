Light-heavy rain expected in parts of Luzon on August 15
MANILA, Philippines – Rain from the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue in the western sections of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Thursday, August 15.
In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, August 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the southwest monsoon will again bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to:
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Cagayan Valley
- Zambales
- Bataan
The rain will range from light to heavy, with flash floods and landslides possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Classes were again suspended in some areas for Thursday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, August 15, 2019)
PAGASA also issued a gale warning at 5 pm on Wednesday due to the southwest monsoon.
Rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters are expected in the following areas:
- seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon
- Batanes
- Babuyan
- Calayan
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Zambales
- Bataan
- eastern seaboard of Central Luzon
- Aurora
PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.
Meanwhile, Severe Tropical Storm Krosa, which is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), is still enhancing the southwest monsoon.
Krosa is 1,520 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, nearing Japan. It will not enter PAR.
PAGASA does not expect any tropical cyclone to develop inside PAR within the next 3 days, according to Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio.
The Philippines has had 8 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 1 of those in August – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima). (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
