Published 9:50 PM, August 20, 2019

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Ineng as of August 20, 2019, 9:20 pm. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developed into a tropical depression at 8 pm on Tuesday, August 20. It has been given the local name Ineng.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the formation of Tropical Depression Ineng around 9:30 pm on its social media accounts.

PAGASA will issue its first bulletin on the tropical depression at 11 pm.

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

More details to follow. – Rappler.com