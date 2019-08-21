Much of Luzon and the Visayas may be rainy on Thursday, August 22, either due to Tropical Storm Ineng's outer rainbands or the southwest monsoon

Published 11:40 PM, August 21, 2019

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 21, 2019, 10 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – The outer rainbands of Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat are expected to trigger rain in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, August 22.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Wednesday, August 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng is already 970 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, or 910 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It accelerated and is now moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The tropical storm maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. But it is now seen to possibly intensify further into a severe tropical storm while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals raised at the moment, since Ineng remains far from land. It is also unlikely to make landfall.

But the outer rainbands of the tropical storm, plus the southwest monsoon, will cause rain on Thursday. Below are the affected areas.

Moderate to heavy rain due to Ineng's outer rainbands

Bicol

Quezon

Aurora

Moderate to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Metro Manila

rest of Central Luzon

rest of Calabarzon

rest of Mimaropa

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Visayas

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by either Ineng's outer rainbands or the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA also said eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao should watch out for moderate to rough seas.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ineng will leave PAR on Saturday, August 24. This is a day earlier than initially projected since the tropical storm is currently moving faster.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 21, 2019, 11 pm. Image from PAGASA

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com