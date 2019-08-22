There are 7 areas under Signal No. 1 in Luzon due to Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of 11 am on Thursday, August 22

Published 11:55 AM, August 22, 2019

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 22, 2019, 10:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 1 was raised in several areas late Thursday morning, August 22, as Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) slightly intensified.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng now has maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h from the previous 80 km/h.

It is expected to strengthen further into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours, while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Ineng is already 725 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, still moving west northwest at 15 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is now up over:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

northern part of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Areas under Signal No. 1 can expect winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h and intermittent rain in at least 36 hours. Tropical cyclone wind signals are raised even before the effects of a tropical cyclone are felt, giving residents enough time to prepare.

Ineng remains unlikely to make landfall, but it is enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is another source of rain.

Below is the latest list of areas affected by either the tropical storm or the southwest monsoon, and the expected rainfall from both.

Thursday, August 22

Moderate to heavy rain due to Ineng

Bicol



Quezon



Northern Samar

Light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Pangasinan



Zambales



Bataan



Cavite



Batangas



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Antique



Aklan

Light to moderate rain due to the southwest monsoon

Metro Manila



Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands



rest of Central Luzon



rest of Calabarzon



rest of Mimaropa



rest of Visayas

Friday, August 23

Moderate to heavy rain due to Ineng

Batanes



Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands



Isabela



Aurora



Quezon

Light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Metro Manila



rest of Northern Luzon



rest of Central Luzon



Cavite



Batangas



northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Antique



Aklan

Light to moderate rain due to the southwest monsoon

Bicol



rest of Calabarzon



rest of Mimaropa



rest of Visayas

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by either Ineng or the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Sea travel is also risky in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Thursday due to Ineng. PAGASA warned of rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters in the following areas:

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

eastern coast of Albay

eastern coast of Sorsogon

eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ineng will leave PAR either on Saturday evening, August 24, or Sunday morning, August 25.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 22, 2019, 11 am. Image from PAGASA

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com