Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) has maximum winds of 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 125 km/h as of Friday evening, August 23

Published 11:25 PM, August 23, 2019

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 23, 2019, 10 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) slightly intensified on its way to the southern Taiwan-Batanes area on Friday evening, August 23.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng now has maximum winds of 100 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 95 km/h and gustiness of up to 125 km/h from the previous 115 km/h.

It is expected to maintain its severe tropical storm status for the rest of its stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is unlikely to become a typhoon.

Ineng is already 260 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes. It slightly slowed down and is now moving northwest at 20 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

The following tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

northern part of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ineng is still unlikely to make landfall. It is expected to cross the Bashi Channel and will be closest to Batanes on Saturday morning, August 24. Strong winds are expected in areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2.

Ineng is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is another source of rain.

Below is the latest list of areas affected by rain from Ineng and/or the southwest monsoon.

Saturday, August 24

Moderate to heavy rain

Ilocos Region



Cordillera Administrative Region



Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands



Zambales



Bataan

Light to heavy rain

Cagayan



Metro Manila



Cavite



Laguna



Batangas



Rizal



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Residents of those areas must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as in the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Friday due to Ineng. PAGASA warned of rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters in the following areas:

Aurora

eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

eastern coast of Albay

eastern coast of Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Leyte

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ineng will leave PAR on Saturday.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 23, 2019, 11 pm. Image from PAGASA

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14.