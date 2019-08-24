Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) and the southwest monsoon are bringing rain early Saturday morning, August 24

Published 8:45 AM, August 24, 2019

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 24, 2019, 7:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) accelerated further as it was making its closest approach to Batanes early Saturday morning, August 24.

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng is already 105 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes.

The severe tropical storm is now moving west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

It is unlikely to make landfall, and will only cross the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan on Saturday morning.

Ineng maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 125 km/h.

It is expected to remain a severe tropical storm for the rest of its stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is unlikely to become a typhoon.

The following tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

northern part of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Strong winds are expected in areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2.

Ineng is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is another source of rain.

On Saturday, the following areas are experiencing rain from Ineng and/or the southwest monsoon:

Moderate to heavy rain

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Light to heavy rain

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Central Luzon

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Residents of those areas must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as in the seaboards of Luzon and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Saturday due to Ineng and the southwest monsoon. PAGASA warned of rough to very rough seas with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters in the following areas:

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Bataan

Cavite

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Palawan

Aurora

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

Marinduque

Burias Island

Romblon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

PAGASA said fishing boats and other small vessels should not set sail, while larger vessels must watch out for big waves.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ineng will leave PAR on Saturday afternoon.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 24, 2019, 8 am. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR. This LPA is 1,900 kilometers east of Mindanao and could enter PAR when Ineng leaves.

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com