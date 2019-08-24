While Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) is off to Taiwan, much of Luzon and parts of the Visayas must stay on alert on Saturday, August 24

Published 11:45 AM, August 24, 2019

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 24, 2019, 10:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) is now heading for the southern part of Taiwan after making a close approach to Batanes, but rain will still continue due to the weather system's wide diameter.

In a briefing past 11 am on Saturday, August 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ineng is already 140 kilometers north northwest of Basco, Batanes.

It continues to move west northwest at a relatively fast 30 kilometers per hour (km/h), crossing the Bashi Channel between the Philippines and Taiwan.

The severe tropical storm did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it is poised to hit Taiwan's southern tip.

Ineng still has maximum winds of 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 125 km/h. It is not expected to intensify into a typhoon.

The following tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

northern part of Abra

Ilocos Norte

Areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2 have been experiencing strong winds and heavy rain.

Ineng is also enhancing the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is another source of rain.

On Saturday, the following areas are experiencing rain from Ineng and/or the southwest monsoon:

Moderate to heavy rain

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands

Aklan

Antique

Light to heavy rain

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rizal

rest of Cagayan Valley

rest of Central Luzon

Iloilo

Guimaras

Residents of those areas must stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. Floods were already reported in some areas, such as in Ilocos Norte. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as in the seaboards of Luzon.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ineng will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday afternoon.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu) as of August 24, 2019, 11 am. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR. This LPA is 1,835 kilometers east of Mindanao and could enter PAR by Monday, August 26. Updates will be given in the coming days.

Ineng is the Philippines' 9th tropical cyclone for 2019 and the 2nd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com