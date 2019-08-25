The low pressure area now inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is 770 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar

Published 7:30 AM, August 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) before dawn on Monday, August 26.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is 770 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 36 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Jenny. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Initial models show that the potential tropical depression could affect Northern Luzon and could make landfall.

It might also enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is currently affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

In the meantime, the southwest monsoon and the LPA's trough or extension will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, ranging from light to heavy, to the following areas on Monday:

Mimaropa

Bicol

Visayas

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms on Monday.

So far, the Philippines has had 9 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of them in August – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) and Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu).

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com