LPA likely to become tropical depression on August 26
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is expected to develop into a tropical depression within 12 hours, or on Monday, August 26.
In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 675 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, or 790 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.
When the LPA develops into a tropical depression, it will be given the local name Jenny. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
PAGASA also said Signal No. 1 will be immediately raised over the eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas once Tropical Depression Jenny forms.
Initial models show that the potential tropical depression could affect Northern Luzon and could make landfall.
It might also enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Monday.
In the meantime, the southwest monsoon and the LPA's trough or extension is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, ranging from light to heavy, to the following areas:
- Mimaropa
- Bicol
- Visayas
- Caraga
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
Flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Other parts of the country have fair weather on Monday, with only isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.
So far, the Philippines has had 9 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of them in August – Typhoon Hanna (Lekima) and Severe Tropical Storm Ineng (Bailu).
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
